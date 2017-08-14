Portland cartoonist compiles book using Trump’s tweets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland cartoonist turned President Donald Trump’s 35,000 tweets into a book full of original illustrations.

Shannon Wheeler’s book, which comes out Wednesday, is called “Sh*t My President Says” and features more than 120 cartoons.

Wheeler decided to compile the book right after Trump had just been elected. According to Wheeler, one of his friends suggested he illustrated the president’s tweets.

“I started doodling and said these are perfect,” Wheeler said. “They’re funny, they’re tight. As tweets, they’re short and to the point.”

When Wheeler started, he kept thinking someone on Trump’s team would stop the president from tweeting in the future, hindering his book’s progress.

“There’s no way they’re going to keep letting him tweet,” Wheeler said.

According to Wheeler, he spent a good amount of time on this book, not necessarily because of his illustrations, but because he had to sift through Trump’s thousands of tweets.

Wheeler rushed to finish his book as he knew others would eventually come up with the same idea.

Wheeler said he was able to narrow down the tweets based on what he thought would or wouldn’t work for the narrative.

He finished the book around the end of May, early June and sent it to press.

For every tweet he chose of Trump’s, he created his own visual narrative.

His favorite? Trump’s tweet about doing his taxes.

“The illustration is just a shut and locked door,” Wheeler said. “It’s a simple drawing, but for me, that simplicity communicated more than an elaborate drawing.”

After Wheeler’s book comes out, he’ll begin a book tour across the country.