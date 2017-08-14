Newport man ‘violently plunged weapon’ into victim

NEWPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newport man was arrested after police said he stabbed a man Sunday afternoon.

David Jensen reportedly walked up to the victim and started violently plunging a sharp weapon into the victim’s upper body, causing life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stabbing happened near Highway 101 and 3rd Street.

According to police, Jensen fled the scene, but witnesses followed him until officers took custody of him.

It’s not known at this time why Jensen attacked the victim.

Initially, the victim was transferred to a hospital in Newport, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to a hospital in Corvallis.

He’s now in stable condition.

Jensen is charged with attempted murder and 1st-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Det. Cummings at 541.574.3348.