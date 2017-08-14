Manny Machado, Orioles slam past slumping Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Tim Beckham hit the first pitch of the game out for his first career leadoff homer, Manny Machado hit the sixth grand slam of his career an inning later, and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Seattle Mariners 11-3 on Monday night.

Baltimore pounded Seattle’s pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break.

Beckham got the Orioles started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado’s slam that broke the game open as part of Baltimore’s six-run second inning.

Machado drove a 1-2 pitch into the first row of the second deck in left field for his second grand slam this season.

Trey Mancini hit his 21st homer and Seth Smith added his 12th to turn it into a blowout.

That was plenty of runs for Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman (9-8), who stumbled early before settling into a groove.