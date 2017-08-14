FAA: No flight restrictions planned for eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The FAA will not be planning any flight restrictions over Oregon during the eclipse, officials confirmed.

“We expect an increase in air traffic in the areas that will be totally eclipsed,” Ian Gregor told KOIN 6 News in an e-mail. “…We expect to see an increase in air traffic in Oregon and at Columbia and Charleston, S.C., area airports.”

The FAA will have temporary air traffic control towers in Bend and Madras from Aug. 18-22 to help manage the expected increase in traffic.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning that the state may see one of its worst commutes in history as people travel to and from eclipse viewing areas.

Eclipse enthusiasts have planned for “quite some time” for the eclipse and are travelling by all modes of transportation.