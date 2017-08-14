Bodies of 2 Portland women recovered on Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young women reportedly fell to their deaths Saturday at Mount Hood, approximately 6 miles northwest of Timberline Lodge along the Pacific Crest Trail.

Emma Place and Emily Lang, both 19 and from Portland, were found Saturday around 6 p.m. by passing hikers.

The hikers said the women had appeared to have fallen 150 feet off a cliff.

American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat Team found the location of the 2 women right before midnight and confirmed they had died.

Emergency personnel stayed on-scene with the 2 bodies until Sunday morning when additional search-and-rescue team members began responding.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has not found any witnesses to the fall and are asking anyone with information to call 503.723.4949.