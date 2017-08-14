Blazers release 2017-18 schedule for 48th season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced their 48th regular season schedule Monday.

According to the NBA, the Blazers 1st game of the season will be at the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Their season starts with a 3-game road trip before playing 4 games at home.

For their home opener, the Blazers will play the New Orleans Pelicans at the Moda Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Blazers will close out the regular season on Wednesday, April 11 against Utah.

A complete list of their 2017-18 schedule can be found on the NBA’s website.