‘Big nose burglar’ linked to 25+ cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was linked a series of burglaries in Portland and Beaverton.

Beaverton Police say Cody Orion Runyon is linked to six burglaries in Beaverton and at least 20 in the Portland area. They nicknamed him the ‘big nose burglar’ because his nose appeared large in surveillance images before he was identified.

The six burglaries in Beaverton were are Mandarin Palace, Hillside Pub, Changs Mongolian Grill, Century 16 Theater, Thai Bloom and Fireside Grill.

Portland Police have not released details about the other burglaries.