Woman killed in Charlottesville ‘died doing right’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A friend of the woman killed when a car rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville says she’s no different than a casualty of war.
Felicia Correa said Sunday that her friend Heather Heyer died standing up for people of color.
Correa says Heyer and other counterprotesters put their lives on the line to confront hateful bigotry. She says she doesn’t see the difference between Heyer or someone who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. She says the vehicle that plowed into a group of peaceful protesters was a terrorist attack as well.
Correa says she grew up with Heyer, who was 32. She says she was a sweet person. She has set up a fund to raise money for Heyer’s family.
“She died doing what was right. My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her.” — Heather Heyer’s mother, GoFundMe
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called Heyer’s killing and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.” He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
The car’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.
The rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Blogger booed, tackled
The man who organized a rally in Charlottesville that sparked violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters tried to hold a news conference a day after the deadly event, but a crowd of several hundred booed him and forced him away from the lectern.
Jason Kessler is a blogger based in Charlottesville, and as he came out to speak Sunday afternoon near City Hall, he was surrounded by cameras and people. Some people chanted and made noises with drums and other instruments. Among the chants: “You’re wearing the wrong hood,” a reference to the Ku Klux Klan.
Kessler mimicked looking at his watch and indicated he’d wait to speak.
A few people approached, crossing the line of TV cameras.
One man pushed Kessler. A woman tackled him.
Kessler asked state troopers on the scene for help. Eventually they escorted him off. State police say troopers approached the area as the crowd got aggressive but made no arrests.
Governor to POTUS: ‘Come out stronger against Nazis’
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.
Democrat McAuliffe told reporters at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville on Sunday that angry political rhetoric needs to stop.
He says the Republican president “needs to come out stronger” against the actions of white supremacists. The governor says “they are Nazis and they are here to hurt American citizens, and he needs to call them out for what they are, no question.”
McAuliffe spoke to Trump on Saturday about the violence in downtown Charlottesville. He says “twice I said to him we have to stop this hateful speech, this rhetoric.”
The governor says protesters were “emboldened to walk around our streets with weapons and to spew hatred.”
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville x
