Streak over: After 57 days, rain fell in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The streak is over. Long live the streak.

After 57 straight days without any rain in Portland, about one-one hundredth of an inch of rain fell around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

240 AM : 0.01" rain fell @ PDX ending the 57 day dry streak. This is the 3rd longest period without measurable rain. #ORwx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 13, 2017

That’s the 3rd-longest streak in recorded Portland history, following a 71-day rainless event in 1967 and 62 days in 1984.

All 3 streaks began in June: June 23 through September 1, 1967; June 30 through August 30, 1984; and June 17 through August 12, 2017.

And as a result… It's quite slick out here on the roads! https://t.co/bFJWfh2sdt — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) August 13, 2017

But it looks like another streak will begin again. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames said there are very few chances for more rain after Sunday — and certainly not sufficient enough to help with the wildfires in Central Oregon.

The temperatures won’t be nearly so hot, though. They’ll be around average with highs in the lower 80s by mid-week.

First post rain crash of the shift, SE Division and 174th. Non injury pic.twitter.com/2evGzpzhXm — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) August 13, 2017