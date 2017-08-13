Portland stands in solidarity with Charlottesville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vigil started early Sunday night in Portland to support the victims of the Charlottesville protest.
Hundreds of people gathered at City Hall for the vigil and speak-out, organized by Portland Stands Against Hate.
Spokesperson Jamie Partridge said people across the country, including Portland, held vigils both Saturday and Sunday to honor the counter protesters who stood up to the groups carrying KKK signs and Nazi flags in Virginia.
Partridge said people are trying to figure out how to defend themselves and their communities from what they call hate groups.
According to Partridge, the only way to do that is through unity.
“It’s like a gut punch, just like the murders on the MAX 2 months ago,” Partridge said. “It’s actually quite similar where you find a white nationalist who is emboldened by the rhetoric coming from the administration and then decides to take it upon themselves to kill people and it’s pretty scary.”
Portland Stands Against Hate will be working to build as unified a response as possible to the event in Charlottesville and to others that might occur here in the future.
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville
