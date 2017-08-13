Police searching for missing Dallas woman

DALLAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a missing 37-year-old woman from Dallas who was last seen Saturday morning.

Dallas Police Department said Heather Mounce was last seen in person around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, however, her family said last communication from her phone came around 2 p.m.

Mounce’s car, a red Chevrolet Cobalt, was found parked next to Highway 101, north of Florence.

According to police, it doesn’t appear that Mounce was abducted and evidence suggests she traveled to her car’s location on her own free will.

Authorities searched the area where Mounce’s car was, but didn’t find her.

Mounce is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has straight black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Mounce or have information about her whereabouts, please call 503.831.3516.