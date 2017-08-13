Nena Springs Fire now 40K acres near Deschutes River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain and a weak cold front temporarily slowed the progress of the Nena Springs Fire, officials said Sunday morning, but the fire has now grown to 40,000 acres.

The fire — which was human-caused on August 8 — is now under the command of the Northwest Incident Management Team 12. More than 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, officials said, with more than 400 personnel engaged in the effort.

The Warm Springs Hotshots are on the east side of the Deschutes River to prevent the west winds from spotting the fire across the water. Water drops plus dozer and hand lines are being utilized.

The Kah-Nee-Ta Resort, the Charlie Canyon Subdivision and Wolf Point remain at a Level 1 evacuation notice and the Fish Hatchery Grade area remains under a Level 2 evacuation notice. They should be set to evacuate when notified.

But the evacuation levels of the Schoolie Flat, Simnasho, and S-300 subdivisions are now at Level 3, down from Level 2. But only residents are allowed in at this time, authorities said.