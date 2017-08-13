Mayor, McMaster label Charlottesville violence ‘terrorism’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Both the mayor of Charlottesville and President Trump’s national security adviser labeled the violence at a white supremacy rally as terrorism.
The mayor
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.”
He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white supremacists to come together in a decade to protest the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.
The car’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.
The rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Signer blamed the nation’s intensifying political divisions for the violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counterprotesters that left three dead and on Saturday bemoaned the “very sad and regrettable coarseness in our politics.”
President Donald Trump criticized the violence and called for a return to law and order. But his critics say his racially-tinged rhetoric has exacerbated the nation’s political tensions and emboldened racists.
The national security adviser
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, “meets the definition of terrorism.”
H.R. McMaster tells ABC’s “This Week” that “anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism.”
Heather Heyer, 32, died Saturday when a rammed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville as tension boiled over at a white supremacist rally.
McMaster calls it “a criminal act against fellow Americans. A criminal act that may have been motivated — and we’ll see what’s turned up in this investigation — by this hatred and bigotry, which I mentioned we have to extinguish in our nation.”
Ivanka
Ivanka Trump says “there should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” as she reacts to the violent confrontations that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The president’s daughter also has tweeted Sunday morning — a day after the clashes — that “we must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED.”
President Trump didn’t call out white supremacists and neo-Nazis in his public comments on Saturday after the disturbances.
The governor
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will visit two Charlottesville churches and speak to congregants following violent clashes in the city between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters that left three dead.
The governor’s office says in a release that Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will join McAuliffe at both Sunday services.
McAuliffe and Northam are scheduled to visit Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and Visit First Baptist Church.
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run