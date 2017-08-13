Man arrested for ‘touching himself’ at Buffalo Wild Wings

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure after a woman complained he exposed himself to her while at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

The young woman told KOIN 6 News she was at the restaurant located at 2219 NW Allie Ave. on Friday night when she noticed a man staring at her while he touched himself.

After she filed a police report, John R. Wrigley was arrested early Sunday morning.

The woman said the man, later identified as Wrigley, was sitting at the bar when the incident happened. The woman’s friend got up to say something to Wrigley, but he reportedly ran off.

When the woman told the bartender what happened, he reportedly laughed and said “Sorry about that.”

The Hillsboro Police Department said Wrigley was cited and released.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings for a comment, but have not heard back.

However, the woman said the general manager of the restaurant contacted to apologize and said he was disappointed how his staff handled the situation.