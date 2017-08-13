Convicted felons arrested in 2 separate incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two convicted felons were arrested late Saturday night on 2 unrelated incidents that both happened in Southeast Portland around 160th Avenue.

In the first incident around 11:30 p.m., Portland officers with the Gang Enforcement Team tried to pull over a stolen car near 162nd and E. Burnside. Police said the driver, later identified as Aaron Drake Birt, jumped out while the car was still moving and ran off. The car kept moving forward until it crashed and the 3 passengers — all unhurt — were detained by police.

As Birt was being chased, a handgun fell from his waistband, officials said. He picked it up and kept running, but officers lost sight of him. Officers called for extra help on the ground and in the air and Birt was quickly found. He was arrested and his handgun was taken.

Just after a SERT unit showed up to look for Birt, police heard a gunshot in the neighborhood and a white car speeding away. Police stopped the car a few blocks away and then arrested Tavaris Deontay Winchester.

Birt, 24, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 13 separate charges plus a parole violation.

Winchester, 27, faces 4 different charges. Both men are expected to be arraigned Monday.