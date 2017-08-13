Construction begins on Broadway Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews have started work on the Broadway Bridge, which could cause delays in the upcoming days.

On Sunday, crews began replacing the large steel wheels that help the bridge open for river traffic.

One lane in each direction will be shut down and flaggers will be out directing traffic.

Starting Wednesday night, all lanes on the bridge will close until Thursday morning.

The construction means Portland Streetcars won’t be able to use the bridge.

Riders will have to take a bus around the work.