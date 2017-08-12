US officials open civil rights investigation after VA attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — U.S. officials have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the deadly car attack that took place amid clashes of white nationalists and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The investigation was announced late Saturday by officials of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Richmond field office of the FBI.
In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle has begun the investigation and will have the full support of the Justice Department.
Sessions says, “The violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice.”
He adds, “When such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated.”
___
A white nationalist blames police for the violence that erupted before and after a rally where he was scheduled to speak before it turned deadly.
Richard Spencer told The Associated Press on Saturday that he doesn’t take responsibility for the violence and accused state and local police of endangering lives in how they handled the rally.
Spencer said that he “did not attempt to engage in any kind of violence. So the idea that I could be held responsible is absurd. It’s like blaming the fire department for a fire.”
He said that he was pepper-sprayed twice during the day.
Spencer said he recommended that people should disperse after the state of emergency was declared.
Spencer also said he found President Donald Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville violence to be “rather vague and kind of lame.”
___
A woman who identified herself as the mother of the man accused of driving his car into a crowd of peaceful protesters says he told her he was going to the rally.
Samantha Bloom, of Ohio, confirmed details about her son’s car and his trip to Virginia, saying she received a text from him last week that said he’d gotten some time off from work and was going to a rally.
She said her son hadn’t given her any details about the rally but that she told him “to be careful” and to peaceful.
Bloom became visibly upset as she learned that dozens of people were injured during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
Bloom said she and Fields had just relocated to the Toledo area from Florence, Kentucky, a Cincinnati, Ohio, suburb
