Police looking for missing endangered man from Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man from the Oregon City Retirement Center.

According to staff, Alfonso Rodriguez-Ramirez left the facility located at 515 10th St. on Wednesday around 11 a.m. to visit family in Portland.

However, he never arrived.

Rodriguez-Ramirez is of Cuban descent, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 174 pounds and was last seen wearing an off-white shirt, jeans and white Nike shoes.

He speaks very little English and is insulin dependent.

Police said Rodriguez-Ramirez is known to visit the Union Gospel Mission in Portland.

If you see Rodriguez-Ramirez, please call 503.544.8211.