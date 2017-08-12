Photos: Violence at White Nationalist rally

Charlottesville protest deemed a state of emergency by Virginia governor

The Associated Press Published:
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A White Nationalist rally protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee turned violent Saturday and escalated when a car apparently intentionally plowed into a group of counter-protesters, sending a number of people to the hospital.

Police in riot gear struggled to keep the rally in check.

