Photos: Violence at White Nationalist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A White Nationalist rally protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee turned violent Saturday and escalated when a car apparently intentionally plowed into a group of counter-protesters, sending a number of people to the hospital.
Police in riot gear struggled to keep the rally in check.
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville
