‘Hostage situation’ brings SWAT to Vancouver apartment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are at the scene of a potential hostage situation, though officials said it is unclear whether the 2 people inside an apartment are being held against their will.

The situation began around 9 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex at 3205 E. 33rd Street, Vancouver police spokesperson Kim Kapp said. A man who had been staying at the apartment threatened 3 other people with a knife. One woman got out and called 911, but the other 2 people — a man and woman — remain inside.

SWAT units are at the scene and a search warrant has been requested.

