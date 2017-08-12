Hillsboro readies solidarity rally for Charlottesville

2-hour rally set for Hillsboro Civic Center

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The escalating violence in Charlottesville, Virginia stemming from a White Nationalist rally is the impetus behind a solidarity rally now set for Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro.

Cecile Evans with Washington County Solidarity announced the rally to stand “in solidarity with those fighting back against white nationalism. We will not allow fascism and nazis (sic) in our communities.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Hillsboro Civic Center and is set to last for 2 hours.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.