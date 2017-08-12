Hillsboro readies solidarity rally for Charlottesville

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The escalating violence in Charlottesville, Virginia stemming from a White Nationalist rally is the impetus behind a solidarity rally now set for Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro.

Cecile Evans with Washington County Solidarity announced the rally to stand “in solidarity with those fighting back against white nationalism. We will not allow fascism and nazis (sic) in our communities.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Hillsboro Civic Center and is set to last for 2 hours.

