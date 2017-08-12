Gunshot evacuates Portland’s Crystal Ballroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Crystal Ballroom was evacuated very early Saturday after a gunshot was reportedly fired inside the venue during a concert.

Portland police rushed the the club, 1332 W. Burnside, around 12:40 a.m. Saturday after the reports were called in. The club was evacuated.

No victims were found and no one reported being injured, authorities said.

Surveillance video is being scoured searching for the suspect, described by witnesses to police as a black man in his 30s, about 5-feet-10 who was wearing a striped shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.