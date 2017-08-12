Amazon recalls solar eclipse glasses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amazon recently sent out an email to customers to let them know some of the solar eclipse glasses they have been selling were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.

Many viewers told KOIN 6 News Saturday they had received this email, forcing them to purchase new ones.

In the email, Amazon said,

Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.”

Amazon also said in the email they were refunding buyers in full.

It’s currently unclear how many companies are affected by the recall.

If you received this email from Amazon, there are other places to purchase eclipse glasses.

The American Astronomical Society has listed manufacturers of eclipse glasses on their site, which are verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

NASA has also listed multiple ways to view the eclipse safely.