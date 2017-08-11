Wyden: Trump’s tweets don’t help NKorea situation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Sen. Ron Wyden said President Trump’s tweets aren’t getting us anywhere in dealing with the increasingly tense North Korean situation.

Wyden, who stopped by the KOIN 6 News studios Friday, said, “I don’t believe you can make North Korea policy with 140-character tweets. What we need is a tough and sober approach. And we could up the ante on sanctions. The key here, really, is the Chinese banks.”

The Chinese banks make it possible for North Koreans to move millions of dollars, he said.

Down the road, Wyden said he’d also like to see North Koreans drop their missile development in exchange for the US dropping military exercises in the region.

