Wille Nelson’s ‘legendary stash’ expands in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Willie Nelson is in Portland Friday night. So is his “legendary cannabis stash.”

Coinciding with his appearance at Edgefield in Troutdale with Kacey Musgraves, Nelson’s publicist announced his pot products are now available at 3 more locations in the Portland area.

The 84-year-old music legend, who has long been a supporter of responsible cannabis use, got into the pot product business once states began legalizing weed. A map on Willie’s Reserve shows his products are being sold throughout Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada, with select spots in California. Other locations for medical marijuana products are in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, plus Canadian outlets in most of the provinces.

The press release said the Willie’s Reserve products sold in Oregon were “partnered with Sovereign Distribution and local cannabis farms in Oregon.” He announced plans for a line of pot products in 2015 — on the unofficial stoner holiday, 4/20

The singer of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” continues to tour. His career has spanned 6 decades and he’s recorded more than 200 albums. The Friday show is sold out, according to Ticketfly.