St. Helens man, 56, charged in child sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 56-year-old St. Helens man was arrested for child sex crimes and authorities believe more victims and more charges are likely in the case.

Anthony Wayne Dewey was arrested August 4, the St. Helens Police Department said in a release, following an investigation into an incident from about 5 years ago.

A girl, who is now 11, said Dewey touched her inappropriately in Longview when she was 6. The girl said Dewey was a trusted adult, police said.

When Longview detectives and St. Helens police went to Dewey’s residence in St. Helens, he refused to come to the door. Authorities got a search warrant and found photos and videos of the crimes the girl alleged.

Police said they also found child pornography, clothing, underwear, swimsuits and costumes from unidentified girls between the ages of 5 and 12.

Dewey was indicted by a grand jury on August 10 for 1st-degree sexual abuse and remains in the Columbia County Jail.

The investigation continues.