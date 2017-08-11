Smart home makes injured veteran’s life easier

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –There was a special dedication ceremony in Tigard Friday for a veteran who lost his legs and right arm when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan.

Sgt. First Class Wade Mitcheltree and his family got to see their new house, which was specially made just for him by the Gary Sinise Foundation. The R.I.S.E program builds specially adapted houses for the nation’s most severely wounded veterans.

The donors who helped make it possible believe this is the least they could do for an American hero.

The smart house has features that will make Michaltree’s daily life easier. Everything can be controlled by an iPad.

“It’s still very overwhelming,” Michaeltree said. “Mind blowing. But it’s a relief when you open that door.”

He’s happy that he won’t have to change how he does things, because the house is set up to fit his normal way of doing things.