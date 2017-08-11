Runaway teen may be victim of sex trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland area police are looking for a missing teenager who has been the victim of human trafficking in the past and may be again.

Malia Janae Carbaugh, 16, was found in Los Angeles in July during a sex trafficking investigation. Police said trafficker/pimp James Demarr Jackson, 25, trafficked Carbaugh in Nevada and California before he was arrested.

On August 10, Carbaugh ran away from her Portland home and may have taken a flight from PDX to Las Vegas on Spirit Airlines. Authorities think she may be trying to reunite with Jackson, who is out on bail.

Jackson has prior arrests for sex trafficking crimes and was charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor in California after his July arrest.

If you know anything about where she is, call 911 or 1.800.843.5678 for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.