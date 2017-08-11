PPS expected to make announcement about superintendent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is expected to make an announcement on Friday morning regarding recruitment for a new superintendent.

The school board is holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. on North Dixon Street and then pending the results of the meeting with make an announcement at 11 a.m. at Sabin Elementary School.

In May, the candidate expected to become superintendent, Dr. Donyall Dickey, withdrew his application. Both PPS and Dickey said the decision was mutual.

