Portland runaway considered missing, endangered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland teenager is considered missing and endangered after she ran away from home and may have taken a flight to Las Vegas.

Malia Janae Carbaugh, 16, ran away August 10. Authorities believe she may be trying to connect with James Demarr Jackson, who has prior arrests for sex trafficking.

Authorities said Carbaugh was found in Los Angeles in July during an investigation.

Anyone who may know where she is is urged to call 911 or 1.800.843.5678 for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.