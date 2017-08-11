Police: Robber wakes, shoots NE Portland homeowner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was injured on Friday morning after a robber shot him in his home.

Portland Police say the 42-year-old man was asleep in his home in the 100 block of NE 141st Avenue when a robber broke in, armed with a handgun, and demanded money. The man didn’t have any money so the robber shot him and left.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, described as a man wearing a black mask and all black clothing, but could not find anyone matching his description.