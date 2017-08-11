NFL suspends Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games

Ezekiel Elliott was NFL rushing leader last season

In this April 28, 2016, file photo, Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the fourth pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, in Chicago. Elliott has been suspended for six games under the NFL’s personal conduct policy following the league’s yearlong investigation into the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s domestic violence case out of Ohio. The league said Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
.FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case in Ohio.

The 2016 NFL rushing leader was suspended despite prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, deciding more than a year ago not to pursue the case involving Elliott’s girlfriend at the time in the same city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

The league said Friday there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

The league revised its personal conduct policy in 2014 following sharp criticism of a case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice. The policy gave Commissioner Roger Goodell authority to suspend players for at least six games in domestic cases, with or without a conviction.