PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man died early Friday morning after being dropped at a hospital.

Portland Police say the man was dropped off at Portland Adventist Medical center at 2:37 a.m. with serious injuries. Officers concluded he had been in a fight at at unknown location.

The man died from his injuries.

Officers have not determined where the crime scene was and does not have any suspects.

The victim’s name will be released after an autopsy is conducted Saturday.