Judge dismisses Denver DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift

DENVER (AP) – A judge has thrown out a Denver DJ’s case against Taylor Swift just before jurors hear closing arguments in dueling lawsuits over whether the radio host groped her during a photo op and whether she and her team got him fired for it.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined Friday that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller hadn’t shown that she personally set out to have him fired after the backstage meet-and-greet in 2013.

Mueller’s identical allegations against Swift’s mother and her radio liaison will go to the jury. Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million as compensation for his ruined career.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.