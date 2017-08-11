DA: Keith Kroeker killed his wife, 3 kids, himself

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keith Kroeker killed his wife and 3 children before he set the home on fire and then killed himself, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The case began around 3 a.m. on January 3, 2017 when a barn and house fire on 3 acres of property at 18950 Forbert Road NE in Hubbard was called in. First responders noticed hoses were cut, a van was parked in the attached garage, the front door was locked. A Ford Mustang was parked in a detached garage, and a fire had been started but didn’t spread in that spot.

The first body was found about 90 minutes after firefighters arrived, around the same time deputies learned another car had been intentionally driven into the basement.

Over the next 2 days, a total of 5 bodies were found. Over the next 7 months a thorough investigation led authorities to conclude Keith Kroeker was solely responsible for the deaths and fires.

The 3 children — Luke, Braedon and Leia — were all in pajamas when they were shot in the head in their bedrooms, the District Attorney’s Office said. Leia was also strangled before she was shot.

None of the children had smoke inhalation, which meant they were killed before the fire started.

Their mother, Erin Kroeker, died of blunt force head trauma and did show signs of smoke inhalation. She was also wearing bed clothes.

Keith Kroeker died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the brain, and also showed signs of smoke inhalation. He was wearing blue jeans, a belt, a thermal shirt, and work boots, authorities said.

Multiple agencies worked on the investigation that determined who committed these crimes. But the DA did not release any information on why.