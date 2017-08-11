Abandoned, historic Old Town fire station burns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire burned an abandoned fire station in Old Town early Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue say flames were reported coming from the old fire station at NW 3rd and Glisan Street around 4:30 a.m.

Crews have to attack the fire from the outside due to unsafe conditions. The fire will likely burn for hours.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Portland Development Commission, the building was built in 1913 and put on the ‘Unsafe Building List’ in 2010.

Traffic in the area is impacted.