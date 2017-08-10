White substance found on 3rd floor of KOIN Tower

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third floor of the KOIN Tower was evacuated Thursday afternoon after sealed bag of white powder was found.
A HazMat team is investigating. Firefighters will test the substance for radiation and drugs.
The third floor is occupied by Skanska, a construction company, and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. People who were evacuated told KOIN 6 News the suspicious package was sent to Skanska.
Editors note: The bag was not found in the KOIN 6 News station. This story will be updated.