White substance found on 3rd floor of KOIN Tower

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third floor of the KOIN Tower was evacuated Thursday afternoon after sealed bag of white powder was found.

A HazMat team is investigating. Firefighters will test the substance for radiation and drugs.

The third floor is occupied by Skanska, a construction company, and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. People who were evacuated told KOIN 6 News the suspicious package was sent to Skanska.

Editors note: The bag was not found in the KOIN 6 News station. This story will be updated.

