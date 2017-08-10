Vandalized cables cause MAX train delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone vandalized the high-voltage cables for the MAX near the Hollywood Transit Center, causing delays for blue, red and green line trains Thursday evening.

MAX lines were delayed up to 30 minutes because the vandalism caused signal issues. Officials hope to get trains back on schedule for the evening.

Update: MAX Blue, Green and Red lines delayed up to 30 min due to signal issue; MAX Orange and Yellow lines delayed up to 20 minutes. — TriMet (@trimet) August 11, 2017

TriMet spokesperson Tia York said crews made temporary repairs to the cables and permanent repairs will be done overnight while MAX trains aren’t running.

Officials are investigating the vandalism and offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.