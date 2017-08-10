Teressa Raiford sues city over 2015 arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Don’t Shoot Portland activist Teressa Raiford is suing the city of Portland for $500,000 for taking her into custody two years ago during a Southeast 82nd Avenue rally on the anniversary of Michael Brown’s shooting death in Ferguson, Missouri.

Raiford’s lawsuit filed Wednesday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court seeks damages for assault, battery, false arrest and negligence.

The city of Portland does not comment on pending litigation. No court date has been set for the case.

Raiford was arrested during the Aug. 9, 2015, Black Lives Matter rally and charged with disorderly conduct and interference with a police officer. She was handcuffed, taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center and released that evening.

The city dropped the charge of interference with a police officer. Raiford pled not guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and was acquitted April 21, 2016, after a jury trial.

Raiford says police singled her out for arrest during the rally even though she only stepped into the street to avoid a crowded sidewalk. One other person was arrested during the rally.

According to the lawsuit, Raiford “suffered, and continues to suffer, pain, humiliation, indignity, fear, heightened vigilance, anxiety, fear of police and pain and suffering.”

