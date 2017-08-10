Seahawks’ Deshawn Shead recovering from injury

RENTON, Wash. (KOIN) — Former Portland State defensive back Deshawn Shead is now a Seahawks veteran, but he’s watching his teammates at practice as he recovers from a knee injury.

The former PSU star has seen a lot in his few years in the NFL. The 28-year-old was put on the practice squad twice, then played in Super Bowl 48 and is now on the sidelines during training camp.

Now, he says he’s both a teacher and a student — able to pass along what he knows to younger players but still learning about the game as he goes.

Stan Brock filed this video report from Seahawks training camp.