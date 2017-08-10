Pair charged with murder of missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man missing since April was found in Lane County and 2 people arrested in Beaverton were charged with his murder.

Daniel Cohen of Portland hadn’t been seen since April 7, police said. At some point during the investigation, his body was found in Lane County and an autopsy revealed his death was a homicide.

As investigators kept working the case, Jessika Atkinson and Peter Jirasek were identified as suspects. On Wednesday, they were arrested on unrelated warrants in Beaverton and then taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Atkinson, 23, faces murder and probation violation. Jirasek, 34, was charged with murder.

Officials did not disclose how or when the 30-year-old Cohen died. but did say the investigation is ongoing.