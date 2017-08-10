Mike Trout comes through in 9th as Angels beat Mariners

The Angels won 6-3

TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Published:
Seattle Mariners' Mike Zunino shatters his bat as he grounds out to end the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) – Mike Trout looped a three-run double just inside the left-field line with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off the Seattle Mariners with a 6-3 victory on Thursday night.

Trout’s bases-clearing hit off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-5) came after the Mariners staged a three-run rally of their own in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-all. Diaz had major control problems in the ninth, walking three batters, including Cameron Maybin on a 3-2 pitch to bring Trout to the plate. The reigning MVP pulled a 1-1 breaking ball and just kept it fair.

The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.

 