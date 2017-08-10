Incoming PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw to address media

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Outlaw, the 41-year-old deputy chief of the Oakland Police Department tapped to become the new Portland chief of police, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Outlaw is a 19-year veteran with the Oakland force and has been deputy chief since 2013. She’s also a member of the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives.

She holds degrees from the University of San Francisco (sociology) and Pepperdine University (Masters in Business Administration.)

She’ll earn $215,000 annually and is expected to start no later than Oct. 2.

When Danielle Outlaw officially becomes the new Chief of Police with the Portland Police Bureau, she will become the city’s 6th chief since 2015.

