Committee chooses spot for Umpqua memorial

WINCHESTER, Ore. (AP) – An Umpqua Community College subcommittee has agreed on a location for a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2015.
The News-Review reports the spot is on a small bluff behind Jackson Hall, overlooking a panoramic view of the North Umpqua River.
No decisions have been made about the design, but the committee has a couple architects in mind.
The committee is comprised of family members of the victims, as well as college and community representatives.
The gunman killed nine people and injured nine others at Snyder Hall before dying in a shootout with police.
Umpqua Community College shooting victims
