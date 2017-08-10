Committee chooses spot for Umpqua memorial

WINCHESTER, Ore. (AP) – An Umpqua Community College subcommittee has agreed on a location for a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2015.

The News-Review reports the spot is on a small bluff behind Jackson Hall, overlooking a panoramic view of the North Umpqua River.

No decisions have been made about the design, but the committee has a couple architects in mind.

The committee is comprised of family members of the victims, as well as college and community representatives.

The gunman killed nine people and injured nine others at Snyder Hall before dying in a shootout with police.

Umpqua Community College shooting victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lucero Alcaraz, 19, was killed in a shooting at Umpqua Community College. (Facebook) Lucas Eibel, 18, was shot and killed at Umpqua Community College. (DCSO) Rebecka Carnes, 18, was killed in the shooting at Umpqua Community College. (Facebook) Quinn Cooper, 18, was shot and killed at Umpqua Community College. (GoFundMe) Jason Johnson, 33, was killed in the UCC shooting. (Facebook) Sarena Moore, 44, a victim in the UCC shooting. (Facebook) Treven Taylor, victim of the shooting at Umpqua Community College (Facebook) Kim Dietz, 59, was killed in the UCC shooting. (Facebook) Professor Lawrence Levine, 67, a victim killed in the UCC shooting. (Facebook)