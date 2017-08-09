Woodburn mom missing since July; person of interest named

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Keizer Police have named a person of interest in the case of missing 26-year-old Woodburn mother.

Cynthia Martinez was last seen at Tequila Nights Bar & Grill at 3393 River Road North in Keizer at about 2:35 a.m. on July 16. She was seen leaving with two Hispanic men in a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan.

The van has since been located but officers hope anyone who recognizes it will come forward with information.

One of the men she was seen leaving with, 30-year old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, is a person of interest in the case.

Alvarez-Olivera is believed to have left the Marion County area on July 16, a short time after Martinez was last seen with him. He has not been located since.

Jaime Alvarez-Olivera was last thought to reside in the Woodburn area, however investigators have not been able to determine exactly where he resided or with whom prior to July 16th. Additionally, Jaime Alvarez-Olivera was last known to be employed locally as a laborer who harvested berries. Identifying his residence or individuals he lived or worked with, or who may have known or associated with him could be very important to the ongoing investigation. Anyone who believes they may have information about where he lived, whom he lived or associated with, or whom he may have worked with is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department.

Martinez has four young children and her family is concerned about her.

The Keizer Police Department can be contacted at 503-856-3529.