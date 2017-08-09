Wildfire in Warm Springs grows to 16,800 acres

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials said the Nena Springs Fire grew from 3,700 acres Wednesday morning to 16,800 acres by Wednesday night.

Brad Donahue with Warm Springs Fire Management said the fire started Tuesday around 6 p.m. just off of the north end of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

The fire has caused 15 level 3 evacuation notices issued for the Schoolie Flats subdivision. Forty level 2 evacuations were issued from Highway 3 in Simnasho to the S-300 Road.

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Warm Springs Community Center.

No homes or other structures have been lost or damaged as of Wednesday night.

About 60 local fire staff members are working right now to contain the fire and crews are expected to work throughout the night.