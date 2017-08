PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are trapped in car following a crash involving a tractor in downtown Gaston Wednesday night.

The Gaston Fire Department said the tractor is on top of the car, trapping 2 people inside. Firefighters are working on extricating them.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, the crash happened on Front Street and Main Street. Streets are closed down in all directions.

Two Life Flight units were called to the scene.