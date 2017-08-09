Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest denied parole

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A suspected serial killer has been denied parole and ordered to serve over nine more years in prison.

The Columbian reported Wednesday 68-year-old Warren Forrest is serving a life sentence at the Washington Department of Corrections’ Monroe Correctional Complex for the 1974 murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake of Vancouver.

The Washington Indeterminate Sentence Review Board said this week in its decision that Forrest is “too high of a risk to release and not fully rehabilitated or a fit subject to release.”

The board recommended that Forrest remain infraction free and participate in any programs available.

The board says Forrest was convicted in 1979 in Blake’s death and has admitted to her murder and to abducting two other young females.

Investigators believe he is behind the disappearance and deaths of at least five other young women between 1972 and 1974.

Warren Forrest’s victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Barbara Ann Derry in a photo published April 6, 1972 and reprinted by permission of the Goldendale Sentinel Gloria Nadine Knutson, whose remains were found in 1978, is seen in her high school senior photo provided by her family on July 23, 2015. After 41 years, skeletal remains found in Clark County have been positively identified as Martha Morrison. (Clark County Cold Case Unit, July 13, 2015) Jamie Grissim was last seen Dec. 7, 1971 after she left Ft. Vancouver High School in Vancouver. (Courtesy photo, May 8, 2013) Krista Blake is one of the women' believed to be a victim of Warren Forrest. (Courtesy photo) Carol Platt Valenzuela was 19 when her skeletal remains were found Oct. 12, 1974 in the Dole Valley area of Clark County. (Clark County Cold Case Unit) Norma Countryman shortly after she was brutally assaulted by Warren Forrest in 1974 (Courtesy photo)