Rival Portland burger joints take fight to court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of Portland’s popular burger joints are now doing battle in court.

Killer Burger is suing Rock and Roll Chili Pit for allegedly stealing the recipes for some of its most iconic menu items – something Killer Burger argues in the lawsuit amounts to “blatant and obvious violations of Killer Burger’s proprietary rights.”

Killer Burger was opened in 2010 and has since become one of the hottest burger restaurants in Oregon. The original owners were TJ Southard, Mark McCrary and Robin McCrary.

In 2016, the McCrarys left the business. From the lawsuit and attached social media screenshots, that departure was evidently less than amicable.

This April, the husband and wife duo launched a new venture: Rock and Roll Chili Pit. RRCP opened its doors only a few blocks from Killer Burger’s downtown location.

Among the many items on the menu at Rock and Roll Chili Pit: A pulled-pork-topped burger called the Epic, and a burger with grilled onions and roasted chilies called the Black Molly. The problem? According to the suit, those burgers already existed – with the same ingredients and even the same name – at Killer Burger.

Though the suit admits those particular items are no longer on the permanent Killer Burger menu, it says they are brought back on rotation, and perhaps more importantly, are well-known trademarks of the restaurant.

The suit claims the burgers “have been featured on Killer Burger’s menu and in its advertising for many years.” It continues: “they have loyal customer followings and are the subject of numerous print journalism pieces and internet postings.”

All this, Killer Burger argues, constitutes “knowing, willful and intentional use of Killer Burger’s trademarks… to promote, market and sell [Rock and Roll Chili Pit] products.”

Furthermore, Killer Burger claims when Mark McCrary left in 2016, he was bound to what is in effect a non-disclosure agreement. That agreement, the lawsuit argues, covers recipes, and by replicating those recipes at another store, McCrary is in breach of contract.

McCrary, for his part, has made no effort to disguise his intentions to compete with Killer Burger, according social media screenshots attached as exhibits to the lawsuit.

One Facebook post on the Rock and Roll Chili Pit page reads: “He designed it for this previous burger place. He brought it with him to his new burger place. It’s not Killer. It’s Rock and Roll. It’s EPIC.”

Killer Burger, though, claims bringing the burger to the new place is breaking the law.

“The defendants are stealing from Killer Burger,” the lawsuit says. “They should be stopped and must be made to pay.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the McCrarys but they were unavailable for comment. This story will be updated when they are available.

Read the full lawsuit here: