Oregon increases legal tobacco age to 21

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed legislation that increases the legal age for using and buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The law takes effect at the start of 2018. Oregon is one of five states to boost the age to 21, joining California, Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey.

Lawmakers who approved the bill during this year’s legislative session said the goal is prevent young people from starting a habit that’s unhealthy and difficult to break.

The law targets sellers rather than buyers, with stores facing fines if they sell tobacco products to people younger than 21.